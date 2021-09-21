With the cooler temperatures, outdoor events are perfect for fall. The Xspero team is excited to join several events across South Jersey this season and thanks to some amazing partners, we’ll be hosting some great gift card giveaways.

• On October 2, our Xspero Partner Charity, Meals on Wheels of Salem County is hosting their annual GIANT pumpkin carve at the Salem County Fairgrounds on Route 40 in Sharptown from 3 to 9 p.m. It will be a fun-filled evening where prize-sized pumpkins become works of art, all to support Meals on Wheels for seniors in South Jersey. Xspero is proud to have partnered with our sponsor at Hidden Creek Farms to give away $1,500 in free digital gift cards at the event. Simply stop by the Xspero tent, show us that you have the app downloaded and play our super fun Plinko game to see what gift card value you won.

• The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. On October 9, Xspero is glad to join our media partner, POP FM 99.9 at the Cumberland County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus. The Walk begins at 10 a.m. but the event continues until 3 p.m.

• The Cruise Down Memory Lane returns on October 16. For over 25 years, the Cruise Down Memory Lane is downtown Vineland’s largest event. From 3 until 7 p.m., vintage and exotic cars will line Landis Avenue. Xspero is excited to be a part of the action and thanks to our sponsor, Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, the Xspero team will be giving away $2,500 in free gift cards! Just stop by the Xspero tent, show us that you have the app downloaded and play our super fun Plinko game to see what gift card value you won.

With Xspero, 20 percent of every digital gift card purchased goes to your favorite charity—without costing you more. While you shop or dine at one of South Jersey’s amazing small businesses or local restaurants, your favorite charity like Meals on Wheels of Salem County or the Vineland Downtown Improvement District gets 20 percent of your Xspero purchase.

Download the app and join us at one of the fall events happening through South Jersey this season. Want to learn more about Xspero? Visit our website at Xspero.com.