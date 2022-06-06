Eventful Summer

Do you feel those temperatures heating up? Summer is here and along with it are some summer fun events.

The Xspero team is excited to join several events across South Jersey this season and thanks to some amazing partners, we’ll be hosting some great gift card giveaways.

The Cruise Down Memory Lane returns on June 11. For over 25 years, the Cruise Down Memory Lane is downtown Vineland’s largest event. From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., vintage and exotic cars will line Landis Avenue. Xspero is excited to be a part of the action thanks to our sponsor, Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The Xspero team will be giving away $3,000 in free gift cards. Just stop by the Xspero tent, show us that you have the Xspero app downloaded, and play our super fun Plinko game to see what gift card value you’ve won. Everyone’s a winner.

We’re also looking forward to more events coming up over the next few months, including the Downtown Vineland Food Truck Festival on August 21 and the Pitman Craft Fair on September 17. Do you know of any events that you would like to see Xspero attend? Let us know by sending an e-mail to support@xspero.com

With Xspero, 20 percent of every digital gift card purchased goes to your favorite charity—without costing you more. While you shop or dine at one of South Jersey’s amazing small businesses or local restaurants, your favorite charity like the Vineland Downtown Improvement District gets 20 percent of your Xspero purchase!

Download the app and don’t forget to join us at the Cruise Down Memory Lane for your free gift card. Want to learn more about Xspero? Visit our website.