Dr. Abbruzzi Named Chief Medical Officer at Angelic Health

Anthony Abbruzzi, D.O. has been named chief medical officer for Angelic Health. In this position he will oversee all the clinical aspects of Angelic Health’s programs in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

“We are honored to have Dr. Abbruzzi join us,” said Angelic Health CEO Dan Mikus. “His experience and dedication to patients, and his passion for caring for those with complex health is impressive.”

He received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he also completed his internship and a residency in Internal Medicine. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Ursinus College in PA. Originally from Pennsylvania, Dr. Abbruzzi and his wife Alyson, who is a palliative care physician, live with their four children in Moorestown, NJ.

Before joining Angelic Health, he served as medial director for several hospices in the Philadelphia area and was in private practice. He currently serves as Core Faculty Member for Internal Medicine Residency Program at Jefferson Northeast. He is a fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Internists, a member of the American Osteopathic Association, and a member of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.

“My focus on hospice and palliative care has been so fulfilling,” says Dr. Abbruzzi, “Achieving comfort for our patients and their families is so gratifying for me.”

He enjoys cycling and competed in mountain bike races while in medical school. His hobbies include playing drums, an activity he has enjoyed since he was 15, and tending to his saltwater aquarium.