Cumberland County to Hold Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil

The Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners and the Cumberland County Department of Human Services will be holding its 5th Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, August 31. The Vigil, held at the New Jersey Motorsports Park (8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville) at 6 p.m., is a way for the community to come together for strength, comfort, and encouragement. It is also an opportunity to remember loved ones and raise overdose awareness.

“I hope residents use this vigil to come together to know they’re not alone and to honor the memory of their loved ones,” said Melissa Niles, director of the Cumberland County Office of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Services.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on. Those who have lost a loved one to an overdose and would like them commemorated during the vigil can fill out the online form at: tinyurl.com/ccvigil21.