Cumberland County Statement: County Names Interim Jail Operations Director

Joseph Derella, director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, announced that the County has accepted the resignation of Charles Warren as warden of the Cumberland County Jail. In announcing the resignation, Director Derella also announced that he will nominate for the Commissioners’ approval at their September 21, 2021 Board meeting, the County’s Chief Information Security Officer, retired New Jersey State Police Captain Stanley B. Field, pictured below, to serve as the Interim Jail Operations Director during the search process for a new warden.

Director Derella describes Field as “a consummate professional with broad-based and extensive law enforcement experience acquired during his distinguished 25-year career with the New Jersey State Police.”

Derella added, “Upon joining the County following his retirement from the State Police in September 2019, Stan made an immediate positive impact to our County’s security practices, procedures and technology.”

During his career with the NJSP, Field was responsible for the administration and management of over 100 sworn investigators and civilian personnel. He conducted and led a wide array of criminal investigations and participated in a number of federal, state and county task forces. In 2019, immediately before his retirement, Field served as the Law Enforcement Partnership Coordinator for the Camden Violence Reduction Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Pure Mathematics from Rutgers University and a Masters in Administration from Seton Hall University.

“Captain Field has the full support of the Board of Commissioners to take immediate action to ensure stability, security and safety at the County Jail,” Derella stated.

In describing the search process for a new warden, Derella said, “We will be conducting a national search for a warden with substantial corrections management experience which we project will take approximately six to eight weeks.During this interim period, Stan Field will be the steady hand we need for the transition to a new leadership team for the Cumberland County Department of Corrections.”

In a September 16 statement, PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez released the following statement regarding U.S. Judge Noel Hillman’s fines and penalties levied against the Cumberland County Jail for their failure to comply with his order to produce and implement a Covid-19 plan.

“The county jail and Warden Charlie Warren specifically continue to put our members’ lives at-risk by not producing a Covid-19 policy and failing to implement best practices such as testing, tracking and tracing. Our officers are being victimized by the county’s incompetence. Suggesting somehow that our officers have anything to do with the county’s lackluster efforts to comply with the judge’s order is laughable. At this very moment, one of our officers is hospitalized and on oxygen due to Covid-19. This could have been avoided. There needs to be consequences for their actions.”