We’re debuting a new event on The Ave and we hope you’ll share our enthusiasm about it. A large market and demand exists for crafts and antiques. We’re not talking about throwaways and leftover junk, but good-quality antiques and crafts. So we’re going to have our first Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave on Saturday, November 6, rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re working with a firm that has a large database of crafters. It’ll be a juried show with the firm and Main Street Vineland participating in the selection process. A number of vendors have already signed up, and we’re inviting our merchants on The Ave to participate in the sidewalk show aspect of the event. Be sure to add this to your calendar.

Happening this week:

• You may still have time to get to our 10th A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event, this Wednesday, October 27 from 6 of 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Tickets are $40 and proceeds go toward downtown beautification, business recruitment and development, and events. Tables of 10 are available for $400. Tickets can be obtained online by going to the event link on the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz. A limited number of tickets are available at the Main Street Vineland office. Call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 for details.

• Our sixth annual Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave will take place this Saturday, October 30, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Now in its sixth year and with supporting sponsorship by Lidl, it attracts 100 children and parents for a few hours of wholesome holiday fun, games, and fellowship. We’ll have music and fun with DJ Zach, pumpkin painting, candy for children age 14 and under, courtesy of G.E. Mechanical, and more. The event will be held in accordance with COVID safety measures. And you’ll be back home in time for trick-or-treating later.

***

NEWS FLASH: We’re proud and honored to announce that Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate is the major sponsor of this year’s Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade, to take place on Landis Avenue on Saturday, November 27. Sen. Testa has long been a supporter of Main Street Vineland, its projects, and initiatives. He was a member of the organization’s Board of Directors and was the Chairperson of the Board when downtown Vineland was designated a Main Street district and the Vineland Downtown Improvement District Board was expanded to include Main Street Vineland. He also currently has two offices on Landis Avenue, in the heart of the business district.

***

While you’re on The Ave, take in a show at the Landis Theater and stop into Kaycee Ray’s Sports Bar and Pub, right next door, at 830 E. Landis Ave., for a meal and a drink. They’re open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and have live music those evenings. Support downtown entertainment and dining. Stop in. You’ll enjoy the experience. Kaycee Ray’s phone number is 856-839-0902.