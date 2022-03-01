Community Foundation of South Jersey Receives Grants from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation

The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation announced 2021 grants to the Community Foundation of South Jersey as a result of its December board meeting. The Community Foundation received $71,500 for its strategic plan work and $25,000 for its Atlantic City Community Fund. The Community Foundation of South Jersey plan goals focuses on growing assets to create an equitable region, impactful grantmaking and exercising leadership to support local communities in the region.

The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation grant invests in CFSJ’s capacity as an impactful grantmaker, regional asset developer, and community leader.

The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) envisions an eight-county region thriving where all neighbors aspire, succeed, participate, and give. The vision is realized as CFSJ inspires generosity, manages and deploys permanent charitable assets, and exercises collaborative leadership to create a more equitable region. CFSJ works with South Jersey philanthropists, local nonprofits, and neighbors to build capital, contribute assets, and create permanent endowments for impact in perpetuity. By aligning donor interests and using the investment earnings on each of its endowed funds, CFSJ makes grants and builds leadership within the community to create thriving, equitable, and livable communities for all.