Callout for Singers for December 12 Performance of ‘Messiah’

The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel`s “Messiah,” set for 7 p.m. December 12 at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals begin Monday, September 27 at 7:15 p.m. at Stockton’s Alton Auditorium and continue every Monday evening through December 2. Zoom and hybrid rehearsal options will also be available.

Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production, which includes Stockton students, members of area choirs, and community members.

To sign up, or for more information, contact Vaughn at beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891. Information is also on the Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.