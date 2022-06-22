Calling All Artists

We’re forging ahead with our Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project and this can present an opportunity for the right artist or muralist who has the talent and abilities we’re seeking.

We have some mural locations in mind in the downtown area and we have grant funding from the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission and the Neighborhood Preservation Program,

For a little history, the Urban Canvases Mural Project kicked off in 2019 with a military-themed mural by George Perez in the southwest mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. A precursor to this was a mural on the side of the building at 616 E. Landis Avenue, which was a community project through Appel Farm Arts & Music Center in 2011.

Further murals as part of the Urban Canvas project have included a food-themed mural last year by Erin DiPalma at 636 E. Landis Avenue and, earlier this year, a Mexican-themed mural by Alfonso Jimenez at 520 E. Landis Avenue.

The idea behind the project is to beautify buildings in our downtown area by turning their exposed walls into “urban canvases”—a concept that has been taking place throughout the country.

The project is moving on and we’re seeking artists or muralists to help us continue. If you’re interested and feel that you have the talent and ability, contact us at Main Street Vineland. E-mail mainstreet@vinelandcity.org and attach some samples of your work.

***

Don’t forget about the fourth annual Running The Ave 5K, to take place this Sunday, June 26, rain or shine, starting at 9 a.m., on Landis Avenue. It is organized by Main Street Vineland, in cooperation with Second Capital Running and with major sponsorship by Premier Orthopaedic Associates.

Registration is $30 per runner, but $10 for runners age 18 and under. To register, go to TheAve.biz, then the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. This 5K is on a fully closed road course with police support.

While at the run, check out a health fair sponsored by the Vineland Health Department, starting at 9 a.m. in the parking lots on the 600 block of Elmer Street. The event will include vaccinations, participation by local health-related vendors, and refreshments, including an ice cream truck.

***

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. We pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today POP FM 99.9, Channel 22.