Buy One, Get One

BOGO time continues while supplies last. This summer you get double the value and you give double the gift—all without spending more. From now until July 31, when you purchase an Xspero Digital Gift Card, you get one for free.

Just download the Xspero app, buy a gift card to one of the amazing local businesses and get one free thanks to our sponsor, Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Vineland.

You get a good deal and your favorite charity gets not only 20 percent of your gift card purchase but 20 percent of your free gift card purchase. It’s not only a Win-Win, it’s also a Give–Give!

Free gift cards will be available while supplies last. They will arrive by e-mail in two to three business days. There is a limit of one gift card redeemed per transaction at your favorite South Jersey businesses, but it is just a reason to go back another time.

Have some Xspero questions? No worries, we have the answers!

How do I change my favorite charity? Whether you keep the same charity for every Xspero purchase, rotate through a couple of favorites, or change your favorite charity with every purchase, you can change your selected charity anytime you want.

On the bottom right of your Xspero app is access to your profile. Tap on your profile and right in the middle of the screen will be your current favorite charity. Click on that and you will bring up the list of dozens of Xspero partner charities that you can choose from. Select one and make that your new favorite charity.

Can I use multiple Xspero Digital Gift Cards at one time? Xspero was created to help both charities and local, small businesses. We ask that you only use one Xspero Digital Gift Card per purchase. That way it’s a win-win. The charity gets a donation, and the small business gets some cash in their register. Of course, this decision is ultimately in the hands of the Xspero merchant.

Why isn’t my favorite big, box store on the Xspero app? I go there all the time. Xspero was created to help area charities and local small businesses. We currently do not have any national, big, box store type chains on the Xspero app, though who knows what the future might bring? In the meantime, we encourage you to check out the amazing businesses on the Xspero app and shop small. When you support small businesses, you support your community.

Want to learn more about Xspero? Visit our website!

Giving feels good! Don’t have the Xspero app yet? Download it today from the Google Play or Apple App store! Choose your favorite charity to give back to all without costing you more.

* * *

Xspero Featured Merchant: Botto’s Italian Line, Swedesboro

Botto’s features mouth-watering Continental cuisine, with exceptional meat, fresh seafood, poultry and pasta at its fine dining Italian restaurant with a casual bar. Visit the Italian Market for a vast array of mouthwatering, dry-aged custom meats, ready-to-cook entrees, and Italian bakery favorites. Check out their new food truck—available for your event!