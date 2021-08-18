Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Cumberland Development Corp. Relocate This Week

Please note that the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce is moving into a new office location at 590 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton in the Hopewell Township Municipal Building on August 16. The office will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday, August 16 and 17. They expect to open at the new location on Wednesday, August 18 at 9:30 a.m.

As internet and phone service is transferred and as they work to set up the new office, there may be delays or interruptions in service and communications. Your understanding is appreciated.

The Chamber thanks Hopewell Township officials for their generous support of the Chamber and Cumberland Development Corp. by offering very affordable rent, and for their cooperation in preparing the space for our use. Thanks Mayor Paul Ritter, III, the governing body, administrator Leo Selb, and Clerk John Hitchner.

They also thank Inspira Health, which donated our office on Magnolia Avenue.

“Though our office is moving a few miles away, our commitment to our members and community in Bridgeton and the entire area, remains strong.”

Mailing address is P.O. Box 1063, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Phone, fax, and e-mails are the same: 856-455-1312, fax: 856-453-9795, e-mail: bacc@baccnj.com.