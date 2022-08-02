Books and More

Shopping small businesses may be more important now than ever before. Local support means the world to these businesses like Bogart’s Bookstore & Café in Millville. This South Jersey gem features the comfort of a café with the fare of a refined restaurant, as owner Rich Ford utilizes his background in the restaurant business to create divine dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Behind the handcrafted dishes, Ford employs his talents acquired from 10 years of experience at a South Jersey restaurant known for its signature food and luxurious setting. Working in the kitchen influenced Ford’s use of select ingredients. When asked the “trick of the trade,” Rich said in an interview for POP FM 99.9 Radio that, “it is learning how to do something well.” Ford considers himself a “student of the craft,” constantly evolving to produce dishes that will satisfy. “We strive for perfection,” he added—and his dishes do not disagree.

So, what types of dishes do they feature at Bogart’s Bookstore & Café? Depending on the season, the menu may vary. The select menu constantly changes, utilizing in-season foods from local sources to create delicious dishes—from pierogi to caprese sandwiches. That means every time you drop by, you’ll be able to try an exciting new find. A favorite? The BBB Grilled Cheese featuring brie, bacon and blackberry jam, which pairs perfectly with a new book that you can discover on Bogart’s bookshelves.

Aside from the menu, Ford wakes up bright and early to prepare fresh baked goods, including scones and brownies. The luring aroma wafting from Bogart’s Bookstore & Café is sure to attract many. Be sure to head over to Bogart’s to check out the menu for the week, featuring foods from your favorite local farm markets—maybe even a serving of blueberry cobbler to end things on a sweet note!

