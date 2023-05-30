Become a Hospice Volunteer and Make a Difference

For as little as an hour or two a month you can make a difference to a hospice patient in your community. Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care is asking you to share your time and compassion to those on their final journey. Your volunteer service will fit your schedule and interests, and visit assignments are your choice.

For more information visit our website at www.Angelic.health, email mdaulerio@angelichospice.net, or call 609-515-6986.

Your visits can mean so very much to hospice patients and their loved ones. Volunteer activities can include: