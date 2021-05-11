Are you ready for grilling season? From your weekly backyard barbecue to your Memorial Day parties, cookouts are a time for family, reflection, and delicious food. Tying on an apron, firing up the grill, passing the potato salad, and making memories with family and friends—it’s an American tradition. While this year, things may still be a little different with the restrictions of social distancing, your weekend barbecues can be just as memorable (and delicious!) when you shop local merchants with the Xspero™ app to help you prep for a few relaxing hours by the grill. With every purchase made on the app, 20 percent automatically goes to a local charity you get to choose without you ever spending more.

So, dust off that Kiss the Cook apron and get ready to fire up the grill. Here are five local merchants to shop for your weekend grilling.

Niblock’s Pork Store in Quinton, New Jersey, carries fresh pork, beef, chicken, veggies, and more perfect items for your grill. From drumsticks to sausage to fresh asparagus, everything is fresh, locally sourced, and prepared onsite at the store.

Joe’s Butcher Shop in Elmer offers weekly specials on chicken, pork, and beef. Whether drumsticks, thighs, spare ribs, or pork loin, Joe’s has what you need to get grilling. Choose from fresh-made patties or make your own with ground beef, your way.

Dutch Country Meats, located at the Greater Bridgeton Amish Market in Bridgeton, provides quality meats at the peak of freshness. Hot Italian sausage, fresh-pressed burgers, cheeses, and more are available to make your grillside Memorial Day weekend memorable.

Everfresh Salads: Can’t forget the sides! What would a cookout be without potato and pasta salads, macaroni salad, and pickles to top those sizzling burgers? Think sauerkraut, slaw, and stuffed cherry peppers! Honestly, we think our favorites are all the amazing side dishes.

LaTorre Hardware: Find all the tools and toys for your grill at LaTorre Hardware in Vineland. LaTorre is your one-stop shop. From a new grill or barbecue to grilling accessories and even plants and seeds to grow your own burger toppings and veggies for a later-in-summer gathering, LaTorre Hardware is a grillmaster’s paradise!

