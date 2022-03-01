BBBS Welcomes New Board Member

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) is happy to announce that Jonathan (J.T.) Triantos has joined the Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Cumberland County, J.T. is now an attorney with the law firm of Brown & Connery, LLP in Westmont, NJ. J.T. has volunteered as a Big with BBBS since 2008 and was recognized as the 2021 “Big Brother of the Year.”

The BBBS Board of Trustees provides financial and strategic support and guidance to advance the mission and vision. The BBBS Board is a diverse, compassionate, and dedicated group of individuals willing to do whatever it takes to help improve the lives of children in the community.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is honored to welcome this longtime mentor and 2021 Big Brother of the Year to our team. He is such a talented and compassionate individual,” said BBBS President and CEO Donna Bennett. “J.T. exemplifies success in the professional world but also demonstrates excellent relationship building and mentoring when he volunteers. Adding his experience and passion as a mentor to our Board will help advance our mission and vision into the future.”

J.T. received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Franklin & Marshall College, where he played NCAA Baseball and finished his career as the college’s all-time hits leader. Thereafter, J.T. received his Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School, where he graduated cum laude and met his wife, Nicole.

As an attorney, J.T. concentrates his practice in complex civil litigation and represents many public and private sector clients in matters throughout New Jersey. J.T. has been recognized as a “Top Attorney” by SJ Magazine and as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers.

J.T. shared, “I am both excited and honored to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Trustees. I am eager to get to work and to continue to give back to the community. Becoming a Big and getting involved with this organization has greatly impacted my life and I cannot wait to continue making a difference in the lives of our current Littles.”

To learn more about the importance of mentorship and the positive impact it had on J.T.’s relationship with his Little, Marcus, visit youtube.com/watch?v=zhGjM9Xi5D4.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call 856-692-0916, or visit southjerseybigs.org.