BBBS of Cumberland & Salem Welcomes Volunteer to Part-Time Staff

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) has added long-time volunteer, Judy Napoli, to the development team as a part-time development assistant. In her new role, she will assist in creating and implementing comprehensive development programs and, as a member of the Fund Development Team, she will assist in the cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of new and current donors.

Judy is currently the recording secretary for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Trustees and was named Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties Big Sister of the Year in 2020. She has been a mentor with the agency for more than five years.

“I am excited to continue defending our youth’s potential in any way I can,” said Napoli, who lives in Vineland with her husband Joe and enjoys spending time with her two children and two grandsons.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Cumberland & Salem, call 856-692-0916, or visit southjerseybigs.org.