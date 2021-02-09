Bagels and Some Trivia

What’s better than a freshly baked bagel and a delicious hot cup of coffee? A great deal! From now until February 28, 2021, when you use your Xspero™ app to purchase two $10 digital gift cards to Bagel University in Vineland, you get two for free.

You know what’s even better? When you use your Xspero™ app to purchase those digital gift cards, 20 percent of your purchase benefits a local charity you get to choose—and it won’t cost you anything more.

Bagel University, a family-owned and -operated shop on Main Road in Vineland features not only dozens of flavors of freshly baked bagels and unique cream cheeses, but their sandwich menu is Ivy League material.

With more than a dozen sandwiches named after universities, there’s something for everyone in this college search.

Some of our favorites include:

• Rowan University: Smoked turkey, American cheese and bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

• University of Wisconsin: Roast Beef with Cheddar-horseradish cream cheese, lettuce and tomato.

• Penn State: Buffalo chicken spread, lettuce, tomato, and topped with a bleu cheese crumble.

• University of Delaware: Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

All the Bagel University sandwiches come with homemade potato salad or homemade coleslaw and are available on your choice of bagel, bread or wrap. Or check out the University Paninis offered.

When you buy two $10 Bagel University Digital Gift Cards on your Xspero app, you get two free. That’s four trips to get delicious bagels and amazing sandwiches all while supporting your favorite charity.

Another way to support some of Xspero’s amazing partner charities and have some fun yourself is with our Virtual Family Fun Trivia Nights! Hosted by Nor’Easter Nick Pittman, battle it out for prizes and bragging rights in one of five rounds of family-friendly trivia. Play on your own or with your family right from your own living room.

Our next Virtual Family Fun Trivia Night date is Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. benefiting Meals on Wheels of Salem County.

Check your Xspero app often for upcoming Virtual Family Fun Trivia Nights!

Remember you can give back without costing you more anytime you use your Xspero app at dozens of great, local businesses. Just remember to check your app before you shop!