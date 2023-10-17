Art Walk, Mystery, and Horror, Oh My

Our fall months are still chock full of great events. On Friday, October 20, there will be the monthly Third Friday Art Walk in Millville. Also that evening, the City’s Recreation Department will sponsor “Mystery on High!” from 6 to 9 p.m. The “who done it” mystery to solve will be the death of Gov. Edward Stokes (Millville man who served as governor from 1905 to 1908). You, the audience participants, will play the “Live Game of Clue” to solve the crime.

Ghost stories will be told at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street; DePalma Realty, 111 N. High; Everything Classie Café, 230 N. High; Clay College, 321 N. High; and the Village on High, 501 N. High. Storytelling will be enacted by the “For Whim Theatre Productions” actors. You may pick up your “clues” at the locations above and you may start from any of them.

Additional highlights are free pumpkin decorating, free face painting, free balloon twisting, free henna tattoos, free hair tinseling, and free tarot card reading. There will be games, music and more!

At 8 p.m. return to the Riverfront Renaissance Center in Halloween costume. Costumes will be judged for adults and children and prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact the City’s recreation department, 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.

Citizens United (CU) will conduct a nature walk on October 28. Meet at 9 a.m. in Waltman Park to walk or bike the nature trail. The docent will be sharing information about the Maurice River, the plants along the walk/trail, and more. This will be the final Saturday walk for 2023.

Another fun Halloween event is coming up at the Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High Street, Millville on October 28. It is the annual showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Showtime is at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m. The Vaudeville Bar will be serving at 8 p.m. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation—a muscular man named Rocky.

Please do not bring your own prop bags. There will be prop bags for sale. The Shadow Cast will be performed by Transylvanian Nipple Productions. Viewer discretion is advised. To buy tickets, visit levoy.net/event/rocky-horror-picture-show.