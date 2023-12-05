Angelic Health Awards Grants to Four Charities

The Angelic Health Foundation recently awarded a total of $5,000 in grants to four charities that support the needs of patients and their families during difficult times. Each charity received $1,250 toward its mission. Pictured here: Angelic Health Board Secretary/Treasurer Jeff Whitaker and Board Chair Vince Papaccio presenting checks to Melissa King, president of The Dolores Romero Foundation; Maureen Smith Logan, of the South Jersey Cancer Fund; Mary Beth Lewis, program manager for NJ of the Alzheimer’s Association; and Eileen Dillon, CEO of the Cancer Support Community of New Jersey at Guilda’s Club.

These charities were nominated by Angelic Health staff as organizations of great benefit in the healthcare community. The Angelic Health Foundation is a 501c3 charity and was formed last year to support the needs of patients with terminal or life-altering diagnosis for costs not covered by insurance, granting final wishes, providing education, recognition for veterans, and support for community services and programs.