Allen Associates Welcomes Godfrey as Financial Advisor

Allen Associates, a provider of employee benefits, personal financial and accounting services, recently welcomed Amy Godfrey to the company to serve as a financial advisor.

Prior to successfully transitioning into the insurance and financial services industry five years ago, Godfrey enjoyed a 20-year career operating prestigious health clubs from New York City to Los Angeles. Most recently, she owned a high-end training studio in Ocean City, NJ. As Godfrey shifted her career, she leveraged her knowledge of the health and wellness industry to place insurance with niche businesses such as gyms, spas, wellness centers, and medical facilities. Eventually she branched out from offering commercial insurance to personal lines, including life insurance and annuities.

As a financial advisor, Godfrey works closely with her clients to understand their financial fitness goals and provide personalized investment and retirement solutions to facilitate long term health, wealth, and peace of mind. Just as her health and wellness background has complemented her financial services experience, she seeks to help her clients on their journeys to “total well-being.”

“My higher purpose is to share my knowledge and passion for living a life of total well-being and to spread that gift to as many people, businesses, and communities as possible so that they may make a positive impact in the world,” said Godfrey. “My motto is, ‘Health is Wealth and Wealth is Health’.”

Godfrey comes to Allen Associates after expanding her financial services career by obtaining her Series 7 and 66 licenses. The University of Maryland graduate is also licensed to offer Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Accident, Health, Life, Variable Life, and Variable Annuities. Godfrey is also certified as an ACSM Personal Trainer and Reiki Master.

Allen Associates was founded in 1960 by Stanley H. Allen. In 1993 his sons Richard (president) and Bob (senior vice president) assumed leadership of the company. Allen Associates provides employee benefits to more than 250 groups ranging in size from two to several thousand employees in both private and public sector throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With more than 60 years of experience and a staff of highly trained and dedicated professionals, Allen Associates is known for its ability to build strong, long-term relationships with clients and the community. For more information visit allenassoc.com or call 856-692-2250.