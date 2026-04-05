A Frost-y Evening of Poetry

On Thursday, March 26, a cold mug of beer was raised to toast poet Robert Frost on the occasion of his birthday. The Frosted Mug on Wheat Road provided libations—cold and frosty mugs of beer and hard cider.

The toast was followed by a reading of “The Road Not Taken” by Shirley Giddens, pictured.

So began the birthday celebration of Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet Robert Frost. The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society rustic décor and menu paid homage to the poet’s home in New England. Guests described themselves, or nature, in exactly six words, no more or no less. Seven different lines from Frost’s poetry were presented to guests to identify the one that spoke to them.

After a light supper of clam chowder, mini quiches, and maple tiramisu, guests were given a nature scene and asked to write a lune, or American Haiku, a three-line, 13-syllable poem that follows a 5-3-5 syllable structure. The original poems were shared with the audience. Several guests also read their favorite Frost poems.

Cheers to the poet who gave us these words:

The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society is located at 108 S. Seventh Street in Vineland.Visit the website for more events: www.discovervinelandhistory.org