4-H Offers FREE Kids Fairy Garden Par-Tea

Mark your calendar and join in for a free, fun and creative afternoon designing a fairy garden while enjoying tea with snacks. This event will take place at the 4-H Center, 291 Morton Avenue, Millville, on Sunday, April 30 from 1 to-3 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. Open to the public for youth in grades K and up. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This event is sponsored by Paladino Farms located in Deerfield Township.

To register for this event or for more information on sponsorship opportunities contact Donna Griebau, 4-H program assistant at the 4-H Center 856-451-2800, ext. #3 or by e-mail at donnagr@cumberlandcountynj.gov.

Boys and girls in grades K and up are invited to be members of the Cumberland County 4-H Program. There are many clubs to choose from…goats, horses, rabbits, creative arts, legos and much more.