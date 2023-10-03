Fall BioBlitz at Parvin State Park This Weekend

Join CU Maurice River, South Jersey Land & Water Trust, the AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors, and Parvin State Park staff for a fall BioBlitz on Saturday, October 7, starting at 9 a.m.

A BioBlitz is a community science effort to find and identify as many species as possible within a designated location. Your help is needed to collect this useful data that can be used for scientific and conservation purposes.

A BioBlitz is a great way to get outdoors with others who also enjoy exploring and learning about the wild spaces around us.

At the event, participants will break into groups and head off in different directions within Parvin State Park to survey biotic groups. These are the options that may be surveyed, depending on the interest of participants—plants, fungi, insects, aquatic macroinvertebrates, birds, mammals, and reptiles and amphibians. Please note the most kid-friendly survey groups will be for reptiles and amphibians and aquatic macroinvertebrates.

Parvin State Park is located at 701 Almond Road in Elmer. Come prepared: Please dress for a day in the field and bring any field guides you would like, binoculars, hand lenses, notebooks, etc. If you are going to participate in sampling macroinvertebrates, bring knee boots or waders. Insect repellant is recommended.

Registration is required. Go to cumauriceriver.org