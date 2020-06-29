Cumberland County Receives Addiction Recovery Grant

By: SNJ Today Staff

BRIDGETON, N.J. — The New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (“DMHAS”) has awarded a grant to develop a regional Community Peer Recovery Center (“CPRC”), Cumberland County Department of Human Services announced recently.

The $100,000 grant provides start up funding for peer-to-peer recovery support services to prevent recurrence of substance abuse and promote sustained recovery.

Cumberland County Department of Human Services Director Melissa Niles explained what peer-to-peer will look like.

“All recovery activities and services are led and driven by individuals who have experienced addiction and recovery, either directly or indirectly as a family or friend,” Niles said. “We are excited to be one of seven statewide recipients to receive this grant funding for this innovative program which was a very competitive process.”

Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella cited the importance of developing a Community Peer Recovery Center.

“The CPRC provides a safe place for recovering individuals to gather in support of one another and experience sober living in a community setting.” Derella said. “It is the ideal welcoming place for those in recovery to receive peer to peer support and attain guidance in a number of life-skill areas, while providing an opportunity to give back to their community and fostering their senses of empowerment and independence.”

Derella pointed out that the COVID-19 public health emergency has done nothing to interrupt the chronic public health crisis that is substance abuse.

“While we marshal our resources to battle COVID-19 we cannot forget the necessity to continue our fight against substance abuse and our need to provide effective recovery support programs,” Derella said. “This CPRC grant will make effective peer to peer support services readily available to our Cumberland County residents in need and by supporting their recovery we benefit, not only them, but our entire community.”

For more information, contact the Cumberland County Department of Human Services at (856) 691-4600.

