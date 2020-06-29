Atlantic County Animal Shelter Finds Surprising Pandemic Benefit

By: SNJ Today Staff

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unexpected benefit to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter.

County Executive Dennis Levinson said the shelter has experienced a 95% live release rate during the last three months.

“We are seeing record numbers of adoptions, redemptions, and transfers to rescue organizations in conjunction with reduced numbers of surrendered pets and strays,” he explained. “It is very gratifying to find loving homes for these animals. And to our surprise, the demand has only increased during the pandemic.”

A total of 81 cats and 91 dogs have been adopted during this time, in addition to 282 cats and 106 dogs that have been transferred to rescue agencies, according to the county.

Shelter Manager Kathy Kelsey attributes the increased interest to the fact that most people have been spending more time at home, by choice or force, while others are seeking companionship to ease loneliness and isolation.

“The extra time at home also provides more opportunities to train and acclimate a new pet,” she added.

But while there are more empty cages at the shelter, there are still a variety of dogs and cats of various ages and temperaments that are available.

According to its website, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, which opened in October of 1995, “was developed as a regional response to the needs of local municipalities for an animal control shelter.”

fThe shelter is located at 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, and is currently open by appointment only in accordance with state public health protocols. Please call (609) 485-2345 or visit www.aclink.org/animalshelter for more information.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com