54th Annual Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest and Exhibition Calls For Entries

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Camden County Cultural and Heritage Commission at Camden County College are inviting artists ages 60 and above who currently reside in Camden County to submit their original work to the 54th Annual Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest and Exhibition.

“This is a great opportunity for our seniors to share their talents with the county,” Freeholder Melinda Kane, liaison to the Camden County Cultural and Heritage Commission, said. “We have some amazing senior artists in Camden County and this is their chance to have their works viewed and appreciated by a larger audience.”

Artists at any level of skill or experience are invited to participate, including amateurs and non-professionals as well as working artists. Artists may submit one entry that has been created within the past three years, is an original creation of the artist, and has not been submitted previously to a county or state art show. Categories of work include acrylic painting; craft; digital art; mixed media; oil painting; pastel; print; photography; sculpture; watercolor; and works on paper (drawing).

Artwork will be judged by an independent panel of artists. First-place winners in all categories will advance to compete at the state level in the New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns and social distancing standards, the 2020 contest will be conducted entirely online, at both the county and the state levels. Artists may submit a registration form and high-quality digital photographs of their artwork. Approved submissions will be adjudicated and shared on the 2020 Virtual Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest & exhibition website and social media pages starting on August 3.

The registration form is available at the Commission’s webpage: https://www.camdencc.edu/arts-culture/camden-county-cultural-heritage-commission/. The deadline to submit the registration form and photograph is July 20, 2020.

For more information about the contest, including eligibility and artwork display rules and a registration form, visit www.camdencc.edu/commission or contact David Bruno, dbruno@camdencc.edu, 856- 227-7200, ext. 4494.

The Camden County Cultural & Heritage Commission was founded in 1972 and recognizes the role of the arts and local history in making our communities dynamic places to live and work. The Commission was established by the Board of Freeholders to act as the designated agency in Camden County to receive and administer the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Local Arts Program and the New Jersey Historical Commission County History Partnership Program.

