Rowan University Plans Return To On-Campus Life For Fall Semester

By: SNJ Today Staff

Statue of Rowan University benefactor and namesake Henry Rowan. Photo credit: Rowan University Facebook page.

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Rowan University has announced that they will return as an on-campus living and learning environment for the fall semester that will begin on September 1.

“We will be working to keep everyone in the University community safe,” Wellness Center Director Scott Woodside, who is overseeing the University’s commitment to health and wellness, said in a statement. “We are all in this together.”

The return to an on-campus environment will need flexibility with regard to safety protocols and decision making that is expected to impact academics, student life, and health and wellness at Rowan.

The university has made the decision to make the SAT or ACT exam optional stems from the struggle high school students face this spring to take those tests – the COVID-19 outbreak has made sitting for an exam difficult or impossible.

“Many students and families face challenges due to the pandemic and this policy will alleviate some of the stress involved with the college application process,” Dr. Jeffrey Hand, senior vice president for Student Affairs, said.

“Thanks to significant upgrades in technology made available to our faculty, almost every course at Rowan will give students the option to either attend in person or to attend remotely while participating fully in class,” Rowan Provost Tony Lowman said. He also noted that the University is looking to provide options to students who need or are seeking remote learning due to the pandemic. HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) formats for all traditional classes will include expanded online learning resources and capabilities.

“Faculty members have worked diligently at being prepared to accommodate all students,” Lowman said. “With our upgraded technology, if things change, faculty members also are fully prepared to return to remote teaching if they need to.”

Social distancing will be required in all classrooms and University buildings. Students likely will see that a number of desks in each classroom will be designated as unavailable. Anyone entering a building will be required to wear a face mask.

“Wearing a face mask shows respect for everyone’s safety,” Lowman said. “Doing so helps us work together to help limit the spread of the virus on our campuses.”

In academic buildings with multiple access points, some doors will be entrance or exit only. Some buildings also will have one-way walking routes as a way to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus. Elevators will carry one person at a time.

Some courses requiring experiential learning may be reconfigured or have staggered attendance so that social distancing can be achieved.

Kevin Koett, interim vice president of student life/dean of students, said that the Division of Student Affairs is working to give students a rich campus experience while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The student experience in residence halls and in dining facilities will look a little different due to the need for social distancing,” Koett said. “But we are working creatively to give students vibrant peer-to-peer interactions through activities, programs, leadership opportunities and participation in clubs and organizations.”

In-person programming will require attendance limits and, where possible, programs will be available in hybrid or fully remote form. Staff members will develop and enforce attendance limits for in-person events using current guidelines, policies, procedures and protocols.

A sophisticated system will be in place for residential students and housing staff. Residence hall rooms will have a two-person, per-room limit. Extra cleaning and sanitizing will happen in all residence halls throughout each day. Students, however, will need to clean their own personal spaces.

The University’s dining halls are undergoing site modifications in an effort to limit virus transmission and ensure cleanliness.

Buffet and drink options will not be available for self-service. Dining areas will be open with socially distanced seating where small groups may sit. Upgraded cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be in place and Gourmet Dining will continue to use the Grub hub app for ordering and takeout.

Working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus requires diligence and cooperation, Wellness Center Director Scott Woodside stated.

“Once on campus, all members of the Rowan community will be required to submit their temperature daily and attest to being symptom-free before being able to access the Rowan network,” he said.

Residential students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and who are unable to return home will be moved to the Triad residence hall for a period of isolation.

The University will have on-campus coronavirus testing in place, including a testing site for students five days each week outside Hollybush Mansion. It has also purchased a machine that can process tests in just 45 minutes, allowing for the quick tracking of who the student may have come in contact with.

Additionally, 25 Rowan administrators and staff are undergoing training to be contact tracing investigators, a move designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Contact tracing takes place when there’s a confirmed case,” Woodside said. He is also working with the Gloucester County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Health to lead the training and certification of Rowan’s contact tracers, all of whom have volunteered to serve as contact investigators.

“Contact tracing will give us an overview on public health specific to COVID-19,” Woodside said.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com