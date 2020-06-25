Officials Announce Vote-By-Mail Dropbox Locations In Camden County

By: SNJ Today Staff

Photo credit: Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Voters in Camden County are now able to drop off their mail-in votes instead of mailing them in.

The State of New Jersey has provided vote-by-mail (VBM) drop boxes for each county in advance of the state’s primary election on July 7. Camden County will have five VBM drop box locations that will be available 24 hours each day effective immediately and continuing through the close of polls on election day. Each location is well-lit and monitored by video surveillance cameras.

County residents can use any of the five drop boxes which have been placed throughout the county for convenient use. VBM ballots can also be dropped off at the Camden County Board of Elections located at 100 University Court in Gloucester Township.

“In 2019, Camden County was ranked first in overall volume of votes cast by VBM ballots, with more residents voting via VBM than anywhere else in the state,” County Clerk Joseph Ripa said. “Vote-by-mail is going to be even more critical amidst the current public health crisis. We encourage any resident with questions about voting by mail, how the process works, and how to complete their ballot to contact our office.”

Camden County’s VBM drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Audubon

Municipal Building

606 West Nicholson Road

Chesilhurst

Municipal Building

201 Grant Ave., Waterford Works

Camden

Administration Building

600 Market Street

(Former entrance for Surrogate’s Office on Market Street)

Cherry Hill

Camden County College / William G. Rohrer

1889 Marlton Pike East

(Corner of Springdale Road and Marlton Pike East/Route 70 E)

Gloucester Township

Municipal Building

1261 Chews Landing Road

Residents with questions regarding VBM drop boxes and voting by mail should call (856) 401-VOTE. More information is available at https://www.camdencounty.com/service/voting-and-elections/.

