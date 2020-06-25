Any Habits Formed During Quarantine Will Likely Continue

By: Jeremy Robinson, Certified Personal Trainer

So how long does it really take to form a habit? Society says a minimum of 21-days. Science says roughly 66 days.[1] We’ve been in quarantine for just about three months and one can only begin to wonder what good or bad habits we have formed during this time.

All of the habits formed during this time will likely carry over into the post-quarantine period once the world fully reopens. For example, if you haven’t worked out because the gyms were closed then there’s a good chance that once they reopen you will continue with that same mindset and lack of desire to exercise. On the flip-side, if you’ve been consistently reading each day or learning a new language, that action will more than likely continue because a new habit has been formed and your mind and body has subconsciously been conditioned to this new thing.

Jeremy Robinson

Not everyone has the luxury of having a home gym and when this pandemic started fitness equipment stores and resellers seen their highest spike in sales since they’ve been open. Everyone was running out to try to purchase gym equipment so that their fitness routine wasn’t terribly disrupted. There are many people, like myself, who are still waiting on back-ordered equipment and that period of waiting along with being quarantined has led to a lack of motivation which has resulted in inactivity and bad habits being formed. Now what do you do? How do you get back on track and out of the rut that you’re in?

You must remember why you started your fitness journey! Conjure up those same feelings and wants you once had that made you look at yourself and desire a change. Next, you must look for innovative ways to remain motivated and inspired to accomplish your goals regardless of your lack of equipment, the current state of the world, or your emotional state. You must dig deep and declare to come out of this pandemic stronger and better than when you went in. Most of our fitness journeys started because we wanted better. Let that craving for better push you into the next phase of your journey. A journey that elevates you to a new level and completely cancels out any bad habit that may have been formed throughout this pandemic.

Now is the perfect time to prove to yourself and those around you what you’re made of and to increase your resiliency to never let anything break the good habits you’ve worked so hard to form. It is those good habits of eating well, staying active and remaining positive that will help you conquer your goals, be better than you’ve ever been and never subject yourself the formation of any bad habits.

Jeremy Robinson is a certified (NASM) personal trainer and fitness instructor. He trains clients all over the Southern NJ region in their homes, gyms, and outdoors. Follow Jeremy on his website www.jayinspires.com or at @gods_son_jay, @j_fitness4u, or @JFitness Jeremy Robinson.

