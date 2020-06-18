Cape May County Recovery Court To Graduate Largest Number Of Participants

By: SNJ Today Staff

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — Forty-nine individuals have successfully completed the Cape May County recovery court program and will be recognized by the Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage during two virtual graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, June 24.

“We’re looking forward to one of the largest graduations from recovery court in Cape May County’s history,” Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman said in a press release. “We are proud, beyond belief, of our graduates, especially given the significant impacts of the health crisis on the challenges of recovery.” Waldman leads Cape May County’s recovery court program.

Invitations for graduation ceremonies at 10:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. will be extended to graduates, their friends and family, treatment providers, and court staff according to the release.

The ceremonies mark the culmination of recovery court participants’ three-year journey from addiction to recovery and the continuation of their productive, substance-free lives. The recovery court team, led by Judge Waldman and staffed by court personnel, attorneys, probation officers, substance abuse evaluators, and treatment professionals, have continued their efforts during this pandemic to support each participant in their individual journeys.

The ceremonies will include encouraging words from Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez, Judge Waldman, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Cape May County Public Defender Jesse Dean, and Recovery Court Coordinator Sherry Phillips. Allie Nunzi, who has supported participants’ recovery through Yoga sessions, will give the keynote address.

Consistent with virtual court sessions throughout the state, the graduations will be conducted using Zoom technology.

“I am proud of each participant. Although they are graduating, each has had his or her own recovery journey. They should take pride in how far they have come and have confidence in how far they can go,” Recovery Court Coordinator Sherry Phillips said.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com