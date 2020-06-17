Student Story: Teens Are Still Finding Summer Work Amid COVID

By: Thomas E. Edmund, Jr.

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. — The global health crisis has proven many things to individuals; to not take certain things for granted and to make the most out of everything. Considering that this summer will certainly be unforgettable, some teenagers have been able to gain brand-new perspectives while also working hard and giving back to their communities.

Kylie Nordaby will be a senior at West Deptford High School next year, and, similar to many of her peers, she plans to continue to work over the summertime. She recently got a job at Heritage’s Dairy Stores and has been working at the location on Delaware Street in Thorofare.

Nordaby has been working throughout the COVID-19 crisis and said that she does not anticipate her work hours to be cut due to the Coronavirus pandemic or time of year. She commented that she enjoys working and is trying to save as much money as possible. Some teens may not be able to get a summer job due to various reasons and Nordaby went on to say, “Opportunities for jobs and positions may be limited. Many employers have more restrictions depending on the type of work due to Covid-19. I know my school changed the process on how a student can obtain working papers due to the schools being closed.’’

Grace Morrison recently graduated from Gateway Regional High School and expressed that she plans on continuing to work at Red Eagle Produce & Ice Cream in her hometown of Woodbury Heights over the 2020 summer season: “I absolutely plan to continue working throughout the summer. I really love working and cannot imagine not doing it.’’

Morrison noted that she is indeed not among teens who are on the summer job search, but that she has been able to reach out to her peers and help them find work, based on her own network of connections. She also maintained that because Red Eagle sells produce and other food-related products, there has not been a cut in her hours. Red Eagle is a small produce market that is considered to be among many essential businesses that are still able to remain open and serve their customers.

Thomas E. Edmund, Jr., “TJ”, is a 2020 graduate of Gateway Regional High School in Woodbury Heights, NJ and a former intern at SNJToday.com. He will be attending Rowan College of Southern New Jersey to begin his quest to become a journalist.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com