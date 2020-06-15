What’s Good – Mays Landing Black Lives Matter Protest

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — On Saturday, June 13, a Black Lives Matter protest organized by two college students was held in Mays Landing at the War Memorial Park near the County Clerk’s Office. The demonstration was put together by Jana White and Shani Timmons of South Jersey in order to gather community members to peacefully protest police brutality and inequalities in the United States justice system — as well as provide voter registration information to encourage civic engagement.

“It’s about acknowledging and identifying with each others’ pain. It’s about mourning the failure of the system. Celebrating those whose names you won’t forget. But more than anything it was about coming together to really talk about how we can really come about change.” said White. To hear more and get the full story, watch Isaiah’s video above.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com