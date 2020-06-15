GloCo To Hold Its 15th Annual BIG Shredding Event

By: SNJ Today Staff

CLAYTON, N.J. — Gloucester County will hold its 15th Annual BIG Shredding Event on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Gloucester County Government Complex, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton.

“This event offers our residents an opportunity to safely dispose of documents to help protect them from identity theft,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said.

In previous years, over 600 cars have come to drop off boxes of documents for shredding.

Freeholder Lyman Barnes, Liaison to the Department of Consumer Protection, said the event helps reduce the risk of identity theft.

“By keeping track of papers such as bank statements and credit card bills and disposing of them properly, the risk of identity theft is severely lowered,” Barnes said.

According to federal-recordsmanagement.com, shredding documents is important for keeping personal information safe. Some of the documents that the website suggests shredding are tax returns (over three years old), bank statements, canceled or voided checks, pay stubs, and convenience checks.

They also suggest shredding mail that concerns children, such as their medical records, copies of birth certificates, school applications, report cards, and signed permission slips from school.

The website also recommends shredding junk mail. “The computer barcodes on the front of most junk mail could contain personally identifying information,” the website states. “So run your junk mail through the shredder. This includes mail from insurance companies/lenders or any membership organizations, as well as credit card offers and any return envelopes that come with these mailings.”

This event is free and open to residents of Gloucester County. Each household is limited to three boxes of paper. Paper will be accepted in boxes, staples in paper are permitted. Total weight should not exceed 75 pounds. No businesses are permitted.

No items will be accepted in plastic bags. The following items will not be accepted for shredding: old newspapers, magazines, binder clips or ring binders.

The Annual BIG Shredding event will be held rain or shine.

Residents can call the Department of Consumer Affairs at (856) 384-6855 or visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov for more information.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com