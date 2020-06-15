Camden County LINK Trail To Begin Next Phase With Public Meetings

By: SNJ Today Staff

Artist’s rendition of a one-mile segment of the Camden County LINK trail in Audubon and Haddon Heights. Photo credit: Camden County.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The proposed 33 mile off-road, multi-use, cross county trail known as the Camden County LINK Trial is about to take another step toward completion.

The Camden County Department of Environmental Affairs, in cooperation with the Boroughs of Audubon, Haddon Heights, Hi-Nella and Somerdale, as well as Winslow Township, will begin hosting a series of virtual public meetings to present the preliminary designs for three segments of the County’s proposed 33 mile off-road, multi-use, cross county trail.

The Trail, traveling through 17 Camden County municipalities from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Winslow Township, was formerly known as the Cross Camden County Trail. The project is the result of a County-wide trail network plan completed in 2015 and a more recent feasibility study completed in 2017 to develop a “spine” for the trail network. The 2017 feasibility study was completed by the engineering firm NV5.

Planned LINK trail. Photo credit: Camden County.

“This trail, once completed, will infuse millions of dollars into the local economy each year and give our residents and visitors opportunities for recreation and a means of transportation between communities that do not exist presently,” Freeholder Jeff Nash said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with our municipalities, to provide all of our residents with new recreational opportunities and businesses along the route with new customers.”

In June of last year, the Board of Freeholders authorized a $4,579,540 agreement with NV5 to design approximately two-thirds of The LINK trail over the next three years, with various segments identified in the feasibility study being prioritized for design.

The public meetings will discuss the first three trail segments for which preliminary design has been completed. These segments and the related public meetings are as follows:

June 22, 2020: Presentation of the preliminary design for the trail segment from Merchant Street in Audubon to Station Avenue Haddon Heights along East Atlantic Avenue (approx. 1 mile).

July 9, 2020: Presentation of the preliminary design for the trail segment from Somerdale Road in Somerdale to Wakonda Road in Hi Nella (approx. 0.4 miles).

July 13, 2020: Presentation of the preliminary design for the trail segment from Cross Keys Road to New Brooklyn Lake at Cedar Brook Road in Winslow Township (approx. 5.3 miles).

Registration to participate in any, or all, public meetings is available at camdencounty.com/trails. All presentations will be recorded and posted to this page the day following the presentation. Public comments will be accepted for 21 days following the first posting of the presentation.

Similar presentations will be scheduled for additional segments of The LINK Trail as preliminary designs are completed.

More information related to the Trail, including drone videos for segments covering the entire length of The LINK Trail, is available at www.camdencounty.com/trails.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com