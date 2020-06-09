What’s Good – Interview with New Jersey Actor Appearing in Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

BRIDGETON, N.J. — On June 5, Netflix debuted the fourth and final season of its hit show, 13 Reasons Why. Isaiah Showell spoke with JanLuis Castellanos — who plays Diego Torres in the show — about working on 13 Reasons Why as well as the Hulu series he also starred in, Marvel’s Runaways.

