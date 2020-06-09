Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell
BRIDGETON, N.J. — On June 5, Netflix debuted the fourth and final season of its hit show, 13 Reasons Why. Isaiah Showell spoke with JanLuis Castellanos — who plays Diego Torres in the show — about working on 13 Reasons Why as well as the Hulu series he also starred in, Marvel’s Runaways.
- What’s Good – Interview with New Jersey Actor Appearing in Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’
- Have Your Kids Stay Healthy & Busy At Home With These Helpful Tips
- Atlantic County Retains Top Tier Bond Ratings Throughout Recent Economic Challenges
SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.
Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com