New Athletic Courts Open At James G. Atkinson Park

By: SNJ Today Staff

New tennis, basketball, and pickle ball courts open at James G. Atkinson Park in Sewell. Photo credit: James G. Atkinson Park Facebook page.

SEWELL, N.J. — As New Jersey begins to lift stay-at-home restrictions, many may be looking for more outdoor activity opportunities. Gloucester County’s James G. Atkinson Park is now offering more places to exercise and to play.

New pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts have been paved, painted, and fenced. There are eight lighted tennis courts, six lighted pickleball courts, and two lighted basketball courts.

“We are extremely excited to open our new courts for our residents,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “This transformation began last year and has taken a lot of hard work to complete. We hope our residents take full advantage and enjoy everything our parks have to offer.”

The new courts are now open, but, due to COVID-19, restrictions are still in place to comply with social distancing regulations.

Pickleball:

• Arrive with your group, play with your group, leave with your group.

• NO MEETUPS

• First come First Serve.

• 1.5-hour limit (unless no one is waiting)

• Avoid using your hands to pick up your opponent’s pickleballs. If a ball from another court comes to you, send it back with a kick or with your racquet.

• Anyone waiting to play Pickleball must wait outside the fenced in Pickleball area with social distancing.

• Enter from the parking lot gate. Exit from gate closest to tennis courts.

• Leave the courts as soon as play is completed. No extra-curricular or social activity should take place. No congregation after play.

Tennis:

• Arrive with your group, play with your group, leave with your group.

• First come First Serve.

• 1.5-hour limit (unless no one is waiting)

• Avoid using your hands to pick up your opponent’s tennis balls. If a ball from another court comes to you, send it back with a kick or with your racquet.

• Leave the courts as soon as play is completed. No extra-curricular or social activity should take place. No congregation after play.

Basketball:

• No more than 10 persons per court.

• Social distancing required when waiting for courts.

• Leave the courts as soon as play is completed. No extra-curricular or social activity should take place. No congregation after play

“We’re thankful our parks are open for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Freeholder Jim Lavender, liaison to Parks and Recreation said. “These regulations are meant to keep players safe and are critical to help kick COVID-19 out of our communities.”

James G. Atkinson Park is located at 138 Bethel Mill Rd, Sewell. For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov or call (856) 251-6710.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com