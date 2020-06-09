Camden County Delivers Over 140K Meals To Seniors During Pandemic

By: SNJ Today Staff

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — To date, more than 142,000 meals have been delivered to Camden County seniors since the Camden County Division of Senior and Disabled Services expanded its meal delivery program in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on March 18.

In total, nearly 3,300 individual seniors have received nutritious meals as they navigate the unprecedented crisis represented by coronavirus. From May 26 to June 3, the Division delivered more than 25,700 meals countywide.

“Unfortunately, we continue to hear from new residents each week who are facing food insecurity and need our help to get through this crisis, but the Health Department continues to meet the demand and prevent this pandemic from causing a hunger crisis in Camden County,” Freeholder Jonathan Young said. “Every week that this initiative is underway I will continue to highlight the incredible men and women at the Department of Health, Parks, Buildings and Ops, and other county employees who have stepped up and made these deliveries every day. Our residents can rest assured that this team is ready to support them, and they should contact us immediately if they are in need of nutrition assistance.”

Meals have been delivered to seniors in 36 municipalities. On May 22, 4,950 meals were delivered which was more than any other day since the expansion of the program.

The Division of Senior and Disabled Services is continuing to deliver meals to new program participants. If you or a senior you know needs meal assistance, please call (856) 374-MEAL or (856) 858-3220 to make arrangements.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com