What’s Good – Millville Stands for George Floyd

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

MILLVILLE, N.J. — Community members assembled in Millville over the weekend to march as part of a nationwide protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Those who came out for the march demand justice for Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Local community leaders JT Burks and John Fuqua were at the march and provided additional commentary as participants demonstrated peacefully.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com