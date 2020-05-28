Free Gardening Webinar Series Offered By Master Gardeners And Camden County 4-H

By: SNJ Today Staff

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – As more people are staying in place at home, many are looking for ways to occupy their time more productively. As the weather turns nice, some homeowners are finding projects right in their own backyards.

First time gardeners, though, may not know where to begin. To help out, Camden County Master Gardener Coordinator Rebecca Szkotak and Camden County 4-H Agent Sharon Kinsey for the Get Ready to Grow! Family Gardening Series have scheduled biweekly webinars to help families get started.

The six-part webinar series will be offered through WebEx and is free of charge but requires pre-registration to participate. Szkotak will teach topics for the whole family, while Kinsey’s webinars are geared towards youth.

Freeholder Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department, said that gardening is a great family activity while social distancing.

“Gardening is a rewarding, outdoor activity that can be shared by the whole family, especially during this period of social distancing,” he said. “With the expertise of these two organizations, and the easy access offered by the online format, your family will be cultivating and caring for your very own garden in no time.”

Topics include:

June 4, 2020, 6 pm – Planning a Vegetable and Herb Garden with Rebecca

June 18, 2020, 3 pm – Making Upcycled Planters and Garden Markers with Sharon

July 2, 2020, 6 pm – Keeping Pest Out of the Garden with Rebecca

July 16, 2020, 3 pm – Insects – Pests or Pals?

August 6, 2020, 6 pm – Harvesting and Food Safety with Rebecca

August 20, 2020, 3 pm – Crafting for the Garden with Sharon

For questions, contact Rebecca Szkotak at szkotak@njaes.rutgers.edu or Sharon Kinsey at sbkinsey@njaes.rutgers.edu

To register go to: https://rutgers.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_81hfYyWWWit6bo9 by June 3, 2020.

