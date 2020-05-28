BoroBucks Program Offers Stimulus Aide For Local Businesses

By: SNJ Today Staff

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Officials have announced a Gift Card Stimulus Program in order to invest in local small businesses severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glassboro’s Mayor and Council in partnership with the Department of Community Affairs are utilizing an existing Neighborhood Preservation Grant and matching sponsorship from Nexus Properties, ERA Realty, and South Jersey Federal Credit Union, for the program.

Residents will be able to purchase BoroBucks gift cards by paying a minimum of $5 up to a maximum of $50 and the Borough will match 100% the purchase amount by issuing residents the full amount in BoroBucks plastic gift cards.

Consumers can then visit any of the participating businesses to spend their gift cards just as they would cash. Cards must be used by August 31, 2020. No rebates will be available.

The businesses will receive the full face value of the cards. From July 13-17 and September 1-30, 2020, immediately after the closing of the program, participating businesses must submit used gift cards to receive the full value amount as a much needed stimulus via check or direct deposit.

Glassboro businesses can still register for approval by clicking here and filling out the online form to let the Borough know their willingness to participate. Once approved, they will be added to the list for consumers to see.

Gift cards will be available at the BoroBucks outdoor sales trailer located in Glassboro Town Square from June 15 through 18, 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Cards will be available until the fund is depleted. *These dates are in anticipation of the Governor’s Executive Order 107 being lifted and may change.

Businesses currently approved for the program are The Comic Book Store, Dawn to Dusk Cafe, Lush Nails and Spa, Studio Just b, Thai Thai, LaScala’s Fire, Cookie Munchers, Monarch Diner, and Little Sicily Pizza.

For more information go to www.glassboro.org/boro-bucks or email Lavon Phillips at LPhillips@glassboro.org or call (856) 881-0500 M-F 8:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M

