Atlantic County Library System To Offer Curbside Pickups

By: SNJ Today Staff

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — The Atlantic County Library System will begin curbside pickup service for requested materials beginning Monday, June 1 at each of its nine branches.

Patrons will be able to use this service Monday through Friday, 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., weather permitting, and will be required to wear a mask or face covering during pickup.

Items may be placed on hold by using the ACLS catalog or app, by email, or by phone to any branch to request titles and formats. There will be a temporary checkout limit of seven items, including up to four DVDs, per library card.

Library staff will contact patrons by phone or email once their requested materials are available. Normal due dates and fines will be in place for anything checked out as of June 1 or thereafter.

External library book drops will also be available as of June 1 for the return of library materials.

To find library branch locations and contact information, please visit www.atlanticlibrary.org.

