CASA of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem to Hold Online Info Session June 3

By: SNJ Today Staff

CASA of CGS Volunteer Coordinator Julia Frank at an info booth at an event last year. (Photo courtesy of CASA of CGS)

On June 3, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties (CASA of CGS) will be hosting an online information session on their Facebook page that will provide a peek into the world of CASA. The event will provide an overview of the organization, how they serve our local communities, and serve as a guide to becoming an advocate in the CASA of CGS network.

“The upcoming info session is a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about our program from the safety of their homes,” says Julia Frank, CASA of CGS Volunteer Coordinator. “During these uncertain times we want everyone to know that we are still accepting volunteers to serve our foster youth.”

The information session will be posted in the “Events” section of their Facebook page. Topics will range from success stories to statistics and outcomes to information on upcoming online training courses and dates. They will discuss why CASA is important, and talk about their volunteers and the difference they make in their communities and in the lives of the

children they serve.

The range of discussion topics will be posted at scheduled times throughout the event and will remain there indefinitely, allowing people to refer back to the information at their convenience and share it within their own networks on social media.

“I hope this info session will help someone take the next steps towards becoming a CASA,” said Frank. “There is no time like the present!”

This session is part of a campaign by CASA of CGS to raise awareness about their work in the community and recruit volunteers for their next virtual training class which begins on July 13.

If you are interested in learning more about CASA of CGS and the amazing work they do in our community, you can join them on June 3 at: https://www.facebook.com/casaofcgs/ and click ‘Events.’

