Social Media Campaign #Seniors4Seniors2020 Connects Generations

Gerry Carson shows support for the Class of 2020 through the #Seniors4Seniors2020 social media campaign. Photo credit: Jefferson Health Care Center.

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. — Residents of the Jefferson Health Care Center — a long-term care facility in Gloucester County — are showing support to the graduating Class of 2020 by launching a social media campaign called #Seniors4Seniors2020 to send congratulations to area graduates whose final semester of school was disrupted by COVID-19.

“This intergenerational social media campaign is a morale-booster and reinforces that we are all in this together,” Health Care Center Executive Director Gary Pizzichillo said, adding that it has provided residents with a feeling of connection to the younger generation, as well as to their families.

With help from its activities staff, Health Care Center residents have created congratulatory signs and offered well wishes to 2020 graduates via photos, all while practicing social distancing. Long-term care resident Betty Arrera, a 1955 graduate of Philadelphia’s John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High, said to the 2020 graduates, “Living through this tragedy will make you stronger in the future!”

Gerry Carson, a long-term care resident and 1954 graduate of Camden’s Woodrow Wilson High School, wrote: “Don’t be sad about not having a graduation. When you look back on this in the future, you’ll be unique because this has NEVER happened to anyone else before.”

The Jefferson Health Care Center is home to 90 long-term care residents. While the coronavirus has temporarily stifled their ability to visit with family and friends, the Health Care Center is committed to providing the support and care they need to keep them safe during this challenging time.

