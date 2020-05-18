Social Distance Ambassadors Begin Monitoring High Volume Areas In Cape May County

By: SNJ Today Staff

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — Cape May County Department of Health has announced their social distance campaign, Six Feet Saves.

Six Feet Saves is an educational campaign that will be implemented to remind individuals to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the county. Social Distance Ambassadors will be monitoring high volume areas, such as boardwalks, to remind individuals to keep their six feet, and to give educational materials on how to prevent being exposed.

“As public places begin to reopen it is important to continue to take proper precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. Cape May County Department of Health wants to remind residents and visitors to continue taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19. By protecting yourself and others you can help save lives,” Kevin Thomas, Cape May County Health Officer, said.

The campaign will consist of Social Distance Ambassadors who will remind individuals to keep their six feet and give out educational materials on how to prevent being exposed to COVID-19. Social Distancing Ambassadors will be wearing vests with the county seal on them so they can be easily identified.

Six Feet Saves Lives Social Distance Ambassador team will be made up of Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) members and Cape May County Department of Health staff. MRC is a volunteer program made up of medical and non-medical individuals. To learn more about MRC and how you can volunteer visit cmchealth.net or call (609) 463-6692. Visit the following link to volunteer to be for the Social Distance Ambassador.

