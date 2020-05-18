Family Crisis Intervention Available To Assist During COVID-19 Outbreak

By: SNJ Today Staff

NORTHFIELD, N.J. — The COVID-19 pandemic has not just caused stress for adults, but for young children and teens, too, as their daily routines have been disrupted. When that stress is not managed, experts say it can have an effect on the body and brain of the child causing feelings of sadness and helplessness.

Families who are experiencing serious difficulties in managing the behavior of children 10-17 years old for whom they are responsible can seek assistance through the Atlantic County Juvenile/Family Crisis Intervention Unit (FCIU).

FCIU is a legally mandated program that is available 24-hours to intercede in family conflicts and help strengthen the family unit. Its services include short-term crisis stabilization, family assessment, case management, treatment planning and referrals to appropriate community-based services.

Due to New Jersey’s current stay-at-home orders and physical distancing requirements, FCIU staff is not able to conduct face-to-face meetings at this time, but they remain available by phone, fax and email to help de-escalate and resolve family conflicts.

For further assistance, please call (609) 645-5861 or leave a voicemail message at (609) 645-7700, ext. 3443. Written referrals may be faxed to (609) 645-5809. Referral forms are available online at: www.atlantic-county.org/intergenerational-services/children-youth.asp.

