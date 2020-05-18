Camden County Officials Launch COVID-19 Educational Series

By: SNJ Today Staff

Photo credit: Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Camden County Board of Freeholders will begin a COVID-19 Educational Series, a first-of-its-kind effort to bring information about testing, risk of exposure, and other critical public health information related to the novel coronavirus directly into the community. The program begins on May 18 from noon to 6:00 P.M. at the Deterdings Supermarket Parking Lot located at 506 Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold.

The Camden County Department of Health has planned five educational sessions during the month of May:

Monday, May 18

12:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M.

Deterdings Supermarket Parking Lot, 506 E. Gibbsboro Road, Lindenwold 08021

Tuesday, May 19

12:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M

The Winslow Center, 510 Williamstown Road, Winslow Township 08081

Wednesday, May 20

12:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M

Proprietor’s Park, S. King Street, Gloucester City 08030

Thursday, May 21

12:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M

Lot Located Next to The Fire House, 22 E. Park Avenue, Merchantville 08109

Friday, May 22

12:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M

Clementon Fire House, 165 Gibbsboro Road, Clementon 08021

Liaison to the Department of Health Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said that education about the pandemic is the greatest strategy against the virus.

“Our most effective weapon in a war against this virus, absent a vaccine or antiviral medication, is widespread public education about how to protect yourself, how to get tested, and how to make sure that if you become ill, you don’t spread the disease to others,” Rodriguez said. “As we enter the next phase of this pandemic, the Freeholder Board is focused on developing a public education strategy that enables our residents to take advantage of the robust suite of testing and other services available to them. If you have questions about COVID-19, testing, or any related matter, please visit with our experts during one of our scheduled times.”

During the educational sessions, members of the Camden County Public Health Education Team will be in the community distributing critical information and answering questions directly from individual residents. Some examples of the types of information being provided include:

Questions regarding quarantine/isolation:

What to do if you were exposed to or in contact with someone that tests positive for COVID-19?

Where to get tested in Camden County?

When and how to re-enter the workforce after testing positive for COVID-19?

Where to find mental health or addiction services if quarantining has caused depression or stress?

The COVID-19 Educational Series does not replace consultation with a physician or medical provider. If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your primary care provider or doctor immediately. Tests are not being administered during the educational series sessions, but remain available by appointment to Camden County residents at the Freeholder Board’s three testing sites in Camden City and Gloucester Township.

For more information, visit camdencounty.com or contact the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 800-999-9045.

