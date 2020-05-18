Best Of Gloucester County Voting Deadline Extended

By: SNJ Today Staff

Photo credit: Gloucester County

WOODBURY, N.J. — Gloucester County residents have received a little more time to show just how much they appreciate their favorite local businesses.

The 2020 Best of Gloucester County contest has been extended through June 26.

With 137 categories to choose from, county residents can vote for their favorite diner, pharmacy, food store, or fitness center as part of this year’s Best of Gloucester County contest.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said voting in this year’s contest helps show support for local business affected by the pandemic.

“The Best of Gloucester County contest is very exciting for our small businesses,” Damminger said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a lot of our business, we want to give everyone the opportunity to vote and help promote their favorite business.”

The Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders, TD Bank, NJ Advance Media, and the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce partner to sponsor this event.

“The backbone of our local economy is our businesses,” Freeholder Heather Simmons, Liaison to Economic Development, said. “We’re always looking for ways to support and promote them. This annual contest is an easy way for our residents to show their support.”

Ballots may be submitted online at www.gcbestof.com or mailed to the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce, 205 Rowan Boulevard Glassboro, NJ 08028. Paper ballots can be found in The South Jersey Times Monday, Wednesday, and Friday edition. One ballot per person.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com