What’s Good: Touch of Tom’s

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

MILLVILLE, N.J. — Shakeem Brown of Millville is the owner of Touch of Tom’s restaurant. He is currently raising funds so that he can continue to provide donations of food to healthcare workers from his restaurant because he believes nobody should do their job on an empty stomach.

To learn more about his work, watch Isaiah’s latest What’s Good video.

