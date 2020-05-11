What’s Good – #IAmFree

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

BERLIN, N.J. — As many people all over the United States continue to practice social distancing, finding an escape from one’s own smaller environment can become stressful. Sheri Marcantuono has written a book and developed a program aimed at helping people free themselves from stress with breathing exercises.

