Fairfield Township School District Releases Encouraging Message for Students

207

By: SNJ Today Staff

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The faculty and staff of Fairfield Township School have released a short video message to provide support and encouragement to the students they sorely miss.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.